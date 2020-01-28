STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Given New C$1.70 Price Target at National Bank Financial

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$1.30 to C$1.70 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STEP. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.70 to C$1.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.32.

Shares of STEP opened at C$1.38 on Monday. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.86 and a 12-month high of C$2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.63.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

