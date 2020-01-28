Stephens Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $280.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target raised by Stephens from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $274.47.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $243.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $183.04 and a twelve month high of $270.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $53,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $224,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,541 shares of company stock worth $3,957,276. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

