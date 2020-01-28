Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix Inc has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 85.62, a PEG ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05.

In other news, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,300,037 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.