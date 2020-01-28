STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €25.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.53 ($30.84).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM opened at €26.25 ($30.52) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.86. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.