STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 69,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

SSKN opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STRATA Skin Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

