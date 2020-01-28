Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,500 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 785,500 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

STRA stock opened at $164.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.94 and its 200 day moving average is $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,327,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 838.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 134.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 17.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

