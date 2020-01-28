Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.37% of Stryker worth $290,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 169.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.16.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $214.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.42. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $160.79 and a 52-week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

