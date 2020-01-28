SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

OTCMKTS:SZEVY opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SUEZ/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50.

SUEZ/ADR Company Profile

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

