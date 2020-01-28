Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.50 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

