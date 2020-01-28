SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in January

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:SSY opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, which includes a 18 bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia, as well as offers information technology services.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.