SunTrust Banks Comments on Cubic Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cubic in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $3.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.31. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cubic’s FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CUB. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cubic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $67.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cubic has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.08). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $471.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.88 per share, with a total value of $59,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $300,897. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Cubic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,271,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cubic by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cubic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,643,000 after buying an additional 161,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cubic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,570,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

