Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 398,300 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunworks by 113.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 566,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunworks by 392.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 910,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunworks by 124.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunworks alerts:

SUNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.71. Sunworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 74.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunworks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.