Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

STRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $256.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 2,503.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

