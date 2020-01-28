Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYRS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.89.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SYRS stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $307.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.59. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.93.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn purchased 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 191.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,728 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,010 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,888,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,365,000 after purchasing an additional 268,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 656,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,765,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 863,074 shares during the last quarter.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.