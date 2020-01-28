SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,603 shares during the quarter. SYSCO comprises approximately 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SYSCO worth $66,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,066,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,669,000 after buying an additional 707,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 3rd quarter worth $29,907,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 656,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,151,000 after buying an additional 373,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.38.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

