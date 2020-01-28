SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,786,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.74% of SYSCO worth $323,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 136.8% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

In related news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,634,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462 over the last three months. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

