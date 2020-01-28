Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Holdings Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 137.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $256,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,124.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $417,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,343,135.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,776 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

