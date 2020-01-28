Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tate & Lyle from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.55.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

