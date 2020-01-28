Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total value of $1,715,274.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $873,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,149 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TDY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $370.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $216.52 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.17.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

