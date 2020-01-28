Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TSCO opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $82.62 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.78.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.