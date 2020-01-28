Transcat (TRNS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TRNS stock opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $238.73 million, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Transcat has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $34.18.

TRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

