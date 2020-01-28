Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TBK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

TBK opened at $40.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $214,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 306.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,286 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 141.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

