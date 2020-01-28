Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tronox by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 399,679 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,335,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after acquiring an additional 264,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 303,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROX opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tronox has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.64 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

