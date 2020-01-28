UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €7.90 Price Target

UBS Group set a €7.90 ($9.19) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DBK. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.32 ($7.35).

DBK stock opened at €7.79 ($9.06) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The company’s 50-day moving average is €7.24 and its 200-day moving average is €6.91.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

