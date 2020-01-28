UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €130.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €130.00 ($151.16) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €130.05 ($151.22).

ETR:SAP opened at €119.42 ($138.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €122.59 and its 200-day moving average is €116.26. SAP has a 1-year low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 1-year high of €125.96 ($146.47).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

