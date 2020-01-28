Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $200.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UNP. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $178.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.48. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $129,661,000 after acquiring an additional 146,312 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.