Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UN01. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.76 ($31.11).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €29.73 ($34.57) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.81. Uniper has a 52-week low of €24.50 ($28.49) and a 52-week high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.68.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.