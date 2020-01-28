Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter worth about $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 25.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.48. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 1.76%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

