Universal (UVV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $475.92 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Universal has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $63.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $54.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.