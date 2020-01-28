USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Get USA Truck alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.40 million. USA Truck had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USA Truck will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.