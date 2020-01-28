USANA Health Sciences (USNA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USNA opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $119.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

