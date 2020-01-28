Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALU stock opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $328.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. Value Line has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 33.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Value Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

