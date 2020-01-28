ValuEngine Downgrades Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) to Sell

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of -0.31. Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.95%.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

