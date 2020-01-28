ValuEngine Lowers Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) to Strong Sell

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NAT. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $556.52 million, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.18. Nordic American Tanker has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.28.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.03 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,762 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.