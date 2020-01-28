ValuEngine Lowers Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) to Sell

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Shares of QTRHF opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $173.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.