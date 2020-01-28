ValuEngine Upgrades Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) to Sell

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded Bouygues from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bouygues has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $11.29 billion during the quarter.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

