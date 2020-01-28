Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Position Trimmed by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNDA. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 78,037 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 210.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 175,213 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.36. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $29.61.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $59.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 55.49% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

