VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Stake Increased by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF makes up 0.7% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.75% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $419,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 116.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

MOO opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average of $66.69.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.9091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%.

About VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

