Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $164.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $170.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8928 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

