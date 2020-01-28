Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a $157.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VAR. Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.86.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of VAR opened at $145.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.63 and a 200 day moving average of $125.97. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $59,529.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,553,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.