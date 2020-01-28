Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ: VBLT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/15/2020 – Vascular Biogenics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

1/14/2020 – Vascular Biogenics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – Vascular Biogenics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Vascular Biogenics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2020 – Vascular Biogenics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

12/24/2019 – Vascular Biogenics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Vascular Biogenics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. Vascular Biogenics Ltd has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 3,050.43%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Vascular Biogenics worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

