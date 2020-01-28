VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Up 113.7% in January

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 113.7% from the December 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd grew its position in VEON by 8.0% during the third quarter. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd now owns 48,165,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,598,000 after buying an additional 3,568,109 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in VEON by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 40,405,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,991 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VEON by 8,472.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,544,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456,455 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in VEON by 1.6% during the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 7,110,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in VEON by 116.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,297,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Get VEON alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEON. ValuEngine lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.29.

VEON opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts predict that VEON will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.