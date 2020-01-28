Vereit (NYSE:VER) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit (NYSE:VER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Vereit from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of Vereit stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. Vereit has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.69 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vereit will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Vereit during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vereit in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vereit by 53.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vereit in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

