Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

VCEL stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Vericel has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.50 million, a P/E ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $278,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Vericel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 665.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

