VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Update

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, an increase of 34,280.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

VRNA opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.78.

Get VERONA PHARMA P/S alerts:

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.