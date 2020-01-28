VF Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VF in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VF’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VFC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of VF stock opened at $82.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. VF has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $100.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in VF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 357,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in VF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in VF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

