VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VFC. Pivotal Research increased their price target on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded VF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded VF from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.67.

NYSE:VFC opened at $82.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. VF has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VF will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other VF news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in VF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in VF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 322,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of VF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,841,000.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

