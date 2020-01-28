Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.3% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $201.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.58 and its 200-day moving average is $182.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $6,823,964. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

