Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Up 15.2% in January

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 844,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.35.

Vistagen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.41. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.