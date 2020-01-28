Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Down 43.6% in January

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the December 31st total of 291,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIVE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

Viveve Medical stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $1.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.00) by $2.49. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

